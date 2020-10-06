Advertisement

Police: Knox County man accused of pushing woman off mountain

Knox County deputies arrested William Collins on Sunday after he allegedly pushed a woman off a mountain and left her injured and alone.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is recovering after police say she was pushed over a mountain.

It happened early Sunday morning on Julie Mills Cemetery Road in the Walker community of Knox County.

According to an arrest citation, when Deputy Bobby Jones got to the scene, he found the suspect, William Collins, 25, running away through a field. Collins was caught following a short foot chase.

The citation states he then told deputies where to find the woman in some nearby woods. Deputies say the victim was by herself and was seriously injured.

The Knox County sheriff told WYMT Tuesday morning the woman, who was not identified, was released from the hospital.

Collins is charged with public intoxication, assault and fleeing or evading police.

He is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash bond.

