One dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Estill County

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County.

It happened on Richmond Road near Pea Ridge Road early Tuesday morning.

State troopers confirmed three people were shot. One victim has died. Two were taken to Lexington with life-threatening injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

