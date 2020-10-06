Advertisement

Mostly sunny skies continue through the work week

WYMT Mostly Sunny
WYMT Mostly Sunny(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure remains in control in the mountains and that means we’ll continue to see sunny skies through the bulk of the work week.

Tonight

With high pressure in control, we’ll see our dry afternoon continue right on into this evening as temperatures fall back from the 70s into the 50s…albeit a bit more slowly than last night. Lows tonight will only fall back into the upper 40s, thanks to a warmer airmass moving into the mountains. A few of us may not dip below 50! We’ll just have to keep an eye out for that patchy dense fog once again.

Wednesday and Wednesday night

The cold frontal boundary we were looking at moving through the mountains starting late tonight and into tomorrow appears to be washing out quite a bit. For us, this means that we will continue to see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon hours, as well as southwesterly breezes continuing throughout the day. With the sunshine and warmer air filtering in, we will see highs in the upper 70s, with no doubt a couple locations getting near 80º!

Mostly clear skies will continue through the nighttime hours as winds will begin to calm down. However, lows will only fall into the low to mid 50s.

Rest of the Work Week

Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures remain into Thursday, with highs in the middle 70s. By Friday, we will be seeing the telltale signs of changes coming in our weather. Hurricane Delta will look to make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico sometime late in the week. As the remnants move inland, we’ll see clouds increase during the day on Friday. Some showers should start to filter into the region as early as Saturday, but the bulk of the rain could hold off until Sunday. This all depends on the speed of a system in the Gulf of Mexico, so we’ll certainly be keeping an eye on it.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Milder air on the way, remnants of Delta look likely this weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a beautiful, but cooler, day on Monday, our temperatures will start an upward trend for a few days.

Weather

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 11PM Forecast - October 4th, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - October 5, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 5:30 p.m. forecast - October 5, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Latest News

Weather

Warmer temperatures on the horizon

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By Evan Hatter
We’ve seen abundant sunshine already on this Monday afternoon, with even more to come as we go through the work week.

Forecast

Lingering clouds early today, fair and warmer forecast this week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:53 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
It will likely be a bit of a dreary start to Monday for folks across the region, but it won’t last long.

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-October 6th, 2020

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 5 a.m. Forecast-October 6th, 2020

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Forecast

Stray chances tonight, sunshine returns for the new week

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
Once a few stray rain chances move through the region tonight we will be right back to those sunny and dry conditions.

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 4:00 p.m. Forecast - October 5, 2020

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four