Mostly sunny skies continue through the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure remains in control in the mountains and that means we’ll continue to see sunny skies through the bulk of the work week.

Tonight

With high pressure in control, we’ll see our dry afternoon continue right on into this evening as temperatures fall back from the 70s into the 50s…albeit a bit more slowly than last night. Lows tonight will only fall back into the upper 40s, thanks to a warmer airmass moving into the mountains. A few of us may not dip below 50! We’ll just have to keep an eye out for that patchy dense fog once again.

Wednesday and Wednesday night

The cold frontal boundary we were looking at moving through the mountains starting late tonight and into tomorrow appears to be washing out quite a bit. For us, this means that we will continue to see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon hours, as well as southwesterly breezes continuing throughout the day. With the sunshine and warmer air filtering in, we will see highs in the upper 70s, with no doubt a couple locations getting near 80º!

Mostly clear skies will continue through the nighttime hours as winds will begin to calm down. However, lows will only fall into the low to mid 50s.

Rest of the Work Week

Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures remain into Thursday, with highs in the middle 70s. By Friday, we will be seeing the telltale signs of changes coming in our weather. Hurricane Delta will look to make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico sometime late in the week. As the remnants move inland, we’ll see clouds increase during the day on Friday. Some showers should start to filter into the region as early as Saturday, but the bulk of the rain could hold off until Sunday. This all depends on the speed of a system in the Gulf of Mexico, so we’ll certainly be keeping an eye on it.

