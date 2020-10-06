Advertisement

More schools cancel athletic events due to COVID-19

KHSAA limits fall sports stadiums to 50% capacity for the season.
KHSAA limits fall sports stadiums to 50% capacity for the season.(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WYMT) - There have been many school systems that have had to cancel athletic events due to COVID-19. Letcher County Public Schools and Harlan County Public Schools are the latest ones to do so.

Both counties are in red on the COVID-19 rate map.

“Due to Letcher County’s red status on the county incident rate map, all extracurricular/athletic events will be suspended for the next week, beginning on Monday, Oct. 5. As soon as we see a decrease to a lower level, activities can resume. Please help us stop the spread of Covid-19 and keep our community healthy,” said Letcher County Public Schools on Facebook.

The Harlan County Public School District will be closed to in-person instruction at all schools the week of October 5th...

Posted by Harlan County Public Schools on Thursday, October 1, 2020

