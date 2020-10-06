Milder air on the way, remnants of Delta look likely this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a beautiful, but cooler, day on Monday, our temperatures will start an upward trend for a few days.

Today and Tonight

After some fog this morning, skies will turn sunny once again. Highs should climb into the low 70s for most locations in the mountains. Once that sun starts to go down, the chill will quickly return. With no or not many clouds, there is nothing to hold in any residual heat from the day, so it evaporates pretty quickly.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping to around 50.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine continues through the end of the workweek. As of right now, our dry cold front Wednesday heading into Thursday looks to be falling apart. Highs Wednesday will make a run at the upper 70s and could be similar on Thursday. I’m not all-in on Thursday yet, so I’m going to stay in the mid-70s for highs. We’ll be in the mid-70s on Friday, but we’ll start to add a few more clouds in with our sunshine, especially late in the day. We’ll be in the low 50s for lows on Wednesday and Thursday night, but cloud cover should keep us in the low 60s for Friday night. I’m sure football fans will appreciate that.

The big weather story is the chance for the remnants of Hurricane Delta by the weekend. Both long-range models (GFS and Euro) are trying to push the bulk of the rain into late Saturday night and Sunday, but there will be chances on Saturday afternoon and evening, so plan for that. Sunday looks soggy at this point. Highs will slip into the low 70s on Saturday and into the upper 60s on Sunday. Stay tuned!

