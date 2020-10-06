Advertisement

Milder air on the way, remnants of Delta look likely this weekend

WYMT Mostly Sunny
WYMT Mostly Sunny(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a beautiful, but cooler, day on Monday, our temperatures will start an upward trend for a few days.

Today and Tonight

After some fog this morning, skies will turn sunny once again. Highs should climb into the low 70s for most locations in the mountains. Once that sun starts to go down, the chill will quickly return. With no or not many clouds, there is nothing to hold in any residual heat from the day, so it evaporates pretty quickly.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping to around 50.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine continues through the end of the workweek. As of right now, our dry cold front Wednesday heading into Thursday looks to be falling apart. Highs Wednesday will make a run at the upper 70s and could be similar on Thursday. I’m not all-in on Thursday yet, so I’m going to stay in the mid-70s for highs. We’ll be in the mid-70s on Friday, but we’ll start to add a few more clouds in with our sunshine, especially late in the day. We’ll be in the low 50s for lows on Wednesday and Thursday night, but cloud cover should keep us in the low 60s for Friday night. I’m sure football fans will appreciate that.

The big weather story is the chance for the remnants of Hurricane Delta by the weekend. Both long-range models (GFS and Euro) are trying to push the bulk of the rain into late Saturday night and Sunday, but there will be chances on Saturday afternoon and evening, so plan for that. Sunday looks soggy at this point. Highs will slip into the low 70s on Saturday and into the upper 60s on Sunday. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 11PM Forecast - October 4th, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - October 5, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 5:30 p.m. forecast - October 5, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Weather

Warmer temperatures on the horizon

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
We’ve seen abundant sunshine already on this Monday afternoon, with even more to come as we go through the work week.

Latest News

Forecast

Lingering clouds early today, fair and warmer forecast this week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:53 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
It will likely be a bit of a dreary start to Monday for folks across the region, but it won’t last long.

Forecast

Stray chances tonight, sunshine returns for the new week

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
Once a few stray rain chances move through the region tonight we will be right back to those sunny and dry conditions.

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 4:00 p.m. Forecast - October 5, 2020

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Forecast

Nice evening, rain chances return tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
Temperatures will start to cool down quickly, so you may want to go grab that light jacket for those evening plans.

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6 a.m. Forecast-October 5th, 2020

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 5:30 a.m. Forecast-October 5th, 2020

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour