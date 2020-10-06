McConnell talks with WYMT about the Supreme Court nominee and coronavirus

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discusses topics including the possibility of a second coronavirus relief package.

“As we have gotten closer to the election our partisan differences have been more pronounced and I think it’s highly unlikely that we would get an agreement to do another rescue package here in the near future," said McConnell. "I think the focus in the Senate is going to be on the Supreme Court. The hearings will begin next Monday the 12th. She will be out on the floor within a few weeks after that. So we will continue to fill that Supreme Court vacancy with this outstanding nominee. "

Focusing on President Trump’s supreme court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

"I anticipate she will get a unanimous well-qualified rating from the American Bar Association. The president could have not picked a more outstanding nominee and you’ll begin to see her at the hearings which begin next Monday. "

Also commenting on his democrat colleague’s concerns to hold the hearing virtually.

“Multiple hearings here in the Senate have been done sometimes the witnesses were remote sometimes the senators were remote. We are using modern technology to continue to work," said McConnell.

With the President and a few of his GOP colleagues testing positive for the virus, McConnell says the Senate will continue to operate while taking the necessary precautions.

"The few incidences we’ve had generally have been acquired somewhere else not in the capital. So we know how to operate safely and we are following the CDC guidelines. We are going to continue to do work. "

McConnell continues to emphasize the best thing for Kentuckians to do is to wear masks, practice social distancing and to continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.