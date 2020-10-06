Advertisement

McConnell talks with WYMT about the Supreme Court nominee and coronavirus

McConnell says judicial hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett will begin next week.
Senate Majority Leader McConnell
Senate Majority Leader McConnell(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discusses topics including the possibility of a second coronavirus relief package.

“As we have gotten closer to the election our partisan differences have been more pronounced and I think it’s highly unlikely that we would get an agreement to do another rescue package here in the near future," said McConnell. "I think the focus in the Senate is going to be on the Supreme Court. The hearings will begin next Monday the 12th. She will be out on the floor within a few weeks after that. So we will continue to fill that Supreme Court vacancy with this outstanding nominee. "

Focusing on President Trump’s supreme court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

"I anticipate she will get a unanimous well-qualified rating from the American Bar Association. The president could have not picked a more outstanding nominee and you’ll begin to see her at the hearings which begin next Monday. "

Also commenting on his democrat colleague’s concerns to hold the hearing virtually.

“Multiple hearings here in the Senate have been done sometimes the witnesses were remote sometimes the senators were remote. We are using modern technology to continue to work," said McConnell.

With the President and a few of his GOP colleagues testing positive for the virus, McConnell says the Senate will continue to operate while taking the necessary precautions.

"The few incidences we’ve had generally have been acquired somewhere else not in the capital. So we know how to operate safely and we are following the CDC guidelines. We are going to continue to do work. "

McConnell continues to emphasize the best thing for Kentuckians to do is to wear masks, practice social distancing and to continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

'It’s not a life sentence’: Local clinic helps breast cancer survivors with areola restoration tattoos

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Flawless Beauty in Prestonsburg is helping women regain their confidence after fighting breast cancer.

News

ArtStation hosts first annual ‘Radio Takeover Day’

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The event gives the ArtStation a chance to raise funds while showcasing local talent in the Hazard community.

State

Is a cold, allergies, flu or COVID?

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
Is it the flu, the common cold, seasonal allergies or the coronavirus? They do have similar symptoms.

State

Unemployed Kentuckians claim state sent additional $400 to wrong people

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
Thousands of unemployed Kentuckians qualified to receive an additional $400 of lost wages assistance payments, funded by a FEMA grant, but dozens have said they haven’t received a dime.

Latest News

News

KSP: Missing person in Rockcastle County last seen in August

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Missing woman in Rockcastle county

News

’He was one of a kind’: Longtime Laurel County attorney dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Steve Cessna was 65 years old and had pancreatic cancer

News

Lexington activist completes walking journey across Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Local activist Devine Carama completed his week-long, 400-mile walk from Pikeville to Paducah.

State

Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate, announces 1,054 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Regional

Surprise proposal at Dollywood in help with WVLT Meteorologist

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
There are all kinds of ways to do a marriage proposal, but one at Dollywood on Monday involved WVLT’s Kyle Grainger.

News

Courtyard at the ArtStation dedicated to two Hazard women

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
It is the Patterson-Smith Courtyard.