Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Tuesday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 10 new cases and six probable cases. Knott County had two new cases which brings the county’s total to 232 with 96 of those active. There are two new cases in Leslie County bringing the county’s total to 96 with 46 of those active. Letcher County reported eight new cases bringing the county’s total to 209 with 105 of those active. Owsley County had one new case which brings the county’s total to 48 with 14 of those active. Perry County had one new case bringing the county’s total to 352 with 47 of those active. Wolfe County reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 53 with 20 active cases. Health officials also reported seven recovered cases.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new case, one probable case and two recovered cases in Clay County. There are also 16 recovered cases in Manchester FCI. Clay County has a total of 333 cases with of those 22 active. Jackson County has one new case, four probable cases and five recovered cases. The county’s total is 228 with 36 of those active. Rockcastle County has three new cases, eight probable cases and five recovered cases. Of those, two new cases and four probable cases come from Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation. The county has 150 total cases with 42 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 18 new cases today, one of which is in the hospital. The county now has 1,019 total cases with 315 of those active. 12 people are in the hospital.

The Bell County Health Department reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 524. Three are currently in the hospital.

The Knox County Health Department reported three new cases, one of which is a child. The county now has 557 total cases with 86 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the county’s total to 551.

The Pike County Health Department reported 10 new cases since their last update on October 4. This brings the county’s total to 540 with 88 active and 448 recovered. Six cases are in the hospital.

The Harlan County Health Department reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 508.

