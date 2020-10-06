Lexington restaurants concerned about more regulations as COVID cases escalate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says the state is beginning to see a real rise in COVID-19 cases.

If it continues, he may put restrictions back in place, and that could really hurt restaurants.

Graham Waller, the owner of Winchell’s Restaurant on Southland Drive, told us he felt like they’ve done a pretty good job of operating during a pandemic. But he also said, if there are new regulations, the government should once again help out those businesses that are affected.

The owner of Winchell's tells me business in September was down about 23% compared to last year.



He said if there are new regulations, as the governor mentioned yesterday, then there should also be new PPP loans to help businesses. pic.twitter.com/aaY9Y8kSTV — Victor Puente, but scarier 👻 (@thevictorpuente) October 6, 2020

When the pandemic first came to Kentucky in March, Winchell’s closed for about six weeks.

Waller tells us since reopening they’ve seen business steadily increase every month, but they’re still down around 23% from where they were this time last year.

But he also told us they have the luxury of space, being able to move tables around so they’re still seating a lot of people, even if it’s not as many as before. For small restaurants, operating at 50% capacity is hitting a lot harder.

But the rules those businesses are following could change again.

During Monday’s press conference, Governor Beshear said if COVID numbers keep, the White House is going to recommend changes in capacity for various businesses and the commonwealth would take a very serious look at it.

Waller told us if that happens, he hopes there’s an additional round of loans for businesses.

“I think a 500,000 even 1 million threshold or below they need to make sure that’s easily forgivable and then do another round,” Waller said. “How else are we going to survive if it goes down to 25% capacity, or make some kind of regulations?”

He also talked about another change restaurants are going to have to deal with in the coming weeks. The outdoor seating that a lot of places have been relying on will likely have to change as the temperatures drop.

Monday, the Lexington mayor’s office released a statement that they would be working with restaurants to find new ways to operate outside, including tents and heaters.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.