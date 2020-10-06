Advertisement

Lexington restaurants concerned about more regulations as COVID cases escalate

By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says the state is beginning to see a real rise in COVID-19 cases.

If it continues, he may put restrictions back in place, and that could really hurt restaurants.

Graham Waller, the owner of Winchell’s Restaurant on Southland Drive, told us he felt like they’ve done a pretty good job of operating during a pandemic. But he also said, if there are new regulations, the government should once again help out those businesses that are affected.

When the pandemic first came to Kentucky in March, Winchell’s closed for about six weeks.

Waller tells us since reopening they’ve seen business steadily increase every month, but they’re still down around 23% from where they were this time last year.

But he also told us they have the luxury of space, being able to move tables around so they’re still seating a lot of people, even if it’s not as many as before. For small restaurants, operating at 50% capacity is hitting a lot harder.

But the rules those businesses are following could change again.

During Monday’s press conference, Governor Beshear said if COVID numbers keep, the White House is going to recommend changes in capacity for various businesses and the commonwealth would take a very serious look at it.

Waller told us if that happens, he hopes there’s an additional round of loans for businesses.

“I think a 500,000 even 1 million threshold or below they need to make sure that’s easily forgivable and then do another round,” Waller said. “How else are we going to survive if it goes down to 25% capacity, or make some kind of regulations?”

He also talked about another change restaurants are going to have to deal with in the coming weeks. The outdoor seating that a lot of places have been relying on will likely have to change as the temperatures drop.

Monday, the Lexington mayor’s office released a statement that they would be working with restaurants to find new ways to operate outside, including tents and heaters.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police: Whitley county man accused of assaulting someone with a bat

Updated: moments ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Whitley county man charged with assault.

News

Veteran at Eastern Kentucky Veteran’s Center celebrates 104th birthday

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Despite the pandemic limiting his means of celebration, Oakley Hacker remains in high spirits.

State

Coronavirus closes Kentucky city’s public works department

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
One Kentucky community is without a Public Works Department for two weeks after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

52 Powell County students placed on quarantine after teacher tests positive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than 50 Powell County students are in quarantine after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Police: Knox County man accused of pushing woman off mountain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It happened early Sunday morning on Julie Mills Cemetery Road in the Walker community of Knox County.

News

First EMS leadership academy scheduled for later this year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Officials say the academy is designed to give EMS members the knowledge and skills to be able to take on leadership roles in their organizations.

News

One killed, two hurt in Estill County shooting were trying to rob someone, KSP says

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Grace Finerman
Two victims were rushed to Lexington with life-threatening injuries.

State

Louisville doctor explains how President Trump’s COVID-19 drugs work

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Since President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19, he’s been taking a collection of drugs to help him fight the virus.

State

Single mom of three says she’s not getting answers from Ky. unemployment office

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Although thousands of unemployed Kentuckians will receive the new weekly bonus, there are still people waiting and needing financial help from the state more than six months in to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forecast

Milder air on the way, remnants of Delta look likely this weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a beautiful, but cooler, day on Monday, our temperatures will start an upward trend for a few days.