Lexington activist completes walking journey across Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - He finally made it. Local activist Devine Carama completed his week-long, 400-mile walk from Pikeville to Paducah.

The purpose of his trip was for a simple cause-- encouraging people to get out and vote.

“I’ll walk 400 miles if you vote,” Carama said.

WKYT talked to him on the phone Tuesday afternoon and he says his mission has paid off engaging people across Kentucky about the importance of voting and helping a few to register.

Carama physically couldn’t walk a full 400 miles-- he was 40 miles short, so a few of his Facebook friends came together and walked the rest of the miles in other cities for him.

