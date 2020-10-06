Advertisement

KSP: Missing person in Rockcastle County last seen in August

Missing Rockcastle woman
Missing Rockcastle woman(Kentucky State Police)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 is actively investigating the disappearance of Heaven L. Renner.

Renner went missing in August of 2020.

She was last seen in Mount Vernon, Kentucky on Sunday, August 15. Renner previously went by the name of Shayla Cox.

Renner is 5′2 110 pounds with hazel eyes, brownish blonde shoulder-length hair. Renner was last seen wearing an unknown color shirt and jeans.

If anyone has information contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-555.

