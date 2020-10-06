Advertisement

Johnson Central presents Jim Matney with plaque after reaching 300-win mark

By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, October 2, Jim Matney reached a major coaching milestone when Johnson Central defeated Clay County, 49-6. Matney, who is in his 17th year at Johnson Central, earned win No. 300.

Matney has won 176 games at Johnson Central in his career. He has also led the Golden Eagles to two state football titles in 2016 and 2019. In addition, he’s won state and national coaching awards for both football and wrestling.

The Johnson Central head football and wrestling coach was extremely thankful for the plaque and said that it was bigger than sports for him, but about helping kids in the Mountains.

“Kinda validates, you put the effort in, you put the hard work. And the main reason I came back to Eastern Kentucky instead of staying in Virginia or taking a big job somewhere was I really wanted to help kids to do what I did, and that was trade my athleticism, my athletics for a college education," Matney said.

Matney will look for win No. 301 when the Golden Eagles host Perry Central on Friday, October 9.

