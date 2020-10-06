Advertisement

'It’s not a life sentence’: Local clinic helps breast cancer survivors with areola restoration tattoos

Local business helping breast cancer survivors with areola restoration tattoos
Local business helping breast cancer survivors with areola restoration tattoos(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Flawless Beauty in Prestonsburg is helping women regain their confidence after fighting breast cancer.

“Cancer is a killer, stealer and a destroyer and we kind of go back and we restore. I believed God is a God that restores and he kind of put that talent in my hands to be able to help other women to gain back their womanhood," said Flawless Beauty Owner, Shirl Strong.

Each year more than 200,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer. Each are left missing a part of their womanhood.

“Not only are you facing physical challenges but you’re also getting the mental challenges and emotional challenges with it as well," said Holly Davis, a breast cancer survivor.

Davis was just 25 when she received her diagnosis. She was a mom of two with another baby girl on the way.

“Four rounds of chemo while I was pregnant and I delivered my baby girl early at 32 weeks and started with a new type of chemo that I couldn’t take safely while pregnant," said Davis.

She had a mastectomy while she was pregnant and went through several years of struggles before she received reconstruction surgery.

“Everything that you’ve known is taken from you in a surgery. You wake up and you’re completely different then what you were two or three hours before," said Davis.

After the surgery, something was still missing. Davis discovered areola restoration, a form of tattoo artistry giving women back a part of their identity.

She was overjoyed to find a local business that provided the service.

“Hearing that was such a blessing for me. It was just one step closer to feeling normal and looking normal," said Davis.

Strong says she has done more areola restorations than she can count.

“To me to be able to help give something back to them is only a God-given talent. It’s the most rewarding thing," said Strong.

It is the favorite service she provides as she sees the confidence it restores in women.

“I see their scares. I see everything that they’ve been through and I want to know their story and when they tell me their story it is something that I will never forget," said Strong.

Davis received her tattoo just a few weeks ago and already she feels her confidence returning.

“It does give you a sense of your womanhood back. You never truly feel the same but it does restore what was missing emotionally," said Davis.

Strong says the whole process takes about two hours. After six weeks, another appointment is required to put more pigment into the skin.

Strong does one free areola restoration each month for a breast cancer survivor.

It costs about $500, but Strong says if you’re a cancer survivor and cannot afford the tattoo, no one is denied service.

To learn more about Flawless Beauty and the work they do, you can click here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ArtStation hosts first annual ‘Radio Takeover Day’

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The event gives the ArtStation a chance to raise funds while showcasing local talent in the Hazard community.

State

Is a cold, allergies, flu or COVID?

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
Is it the flu, the common cold, seasonal allergies or the coronavirus? They do have similar symptoms.

State

Unemployed Kentuckians claim state sent additional $400 to wrong people

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
Thousands of unemployed Kentuckians qualified to receive an additional $400 of lost wages assistance payments, funded by a FEMA grant, but dozens have said they haven’t received a dime.

News

McConnell talks with WYMT about the Supreme Court nominee and coronavirus

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
McConnell says judicial hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett will begin next week.

Latest News

News

KSP: Missing person in Rockcastle County last seen in August

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Missing woman in Rockcastle county

News

’He was one of a kind’: Longtime Laurel County attorney dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Steve Cessna was 65 years old and had pancreatic cancer

News

Lexington activist completes walking journey across Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Local activist Devine Carama completed his week-long, 400-mile walk from Pikeville to Paducah.

State

Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate, announces 1,054 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Regional

Surprise proposal at Dollywood in help with WVLT Meteorologist

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
There are all kinds of ways to do a marriage proposal, but one at Dollywood on Monday involved WVLT’s Kyle Grainger.

News

Courtyard at the ArtStation dedicated to two Hazard women

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
It is the Patterson-Smith Courtyard.