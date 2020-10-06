'It’s not a life sentence’: Local clinic helps breast cancer survivors with areola restoration tattoos

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Flawless Beauty in Prestonsburg is helping women regain their confidence after fighting breast cancer.

“Cancer is a killer, stealer and a destroyer and we kind of go back and we restore. I believed God is a God that restores and he kind of put that talent in my hands to be able to help other women to gain back their womanhood," said Flawless Beauty Owner, Shirl Strong.

Each year more than 200,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer. Each are left missing a part of their womanhood.

“Not only are you facing physical challenges but you’re also getting the mental challenges and emotional challenges with it as well," said Holly Davis, a breast cancer survivor.

Davis was just 25 when she received her diagnosis. She was a mom of two with another baby girl on the way.

“Four rounds of chemo while I was pregnant and I delivered my baby girl early at 32 weeks and started with a new type of chemo that I couldn’t take safely while pregnant," said Davis.

She had a mastectomy while she was pregnant and went through several years of struggles before she received reconstruction surgery.

“Everything that you’ve known is taken from you in a surgery. You wake up and you’re completely different then what you were two or three hours before," said Davis.

After the surgery, something was still missing. Davis discovered areola restoration, a form of tattoo artistry giving women back a part of their identity.

She was overjoyed to find a local business that provided the service.

“Hearing that was such a blessing for me. It was just one step closer to feeling normal and looking normal," said Davis.

Strong says she has done more areola restorations than she can count.

“To me to be able to help give something back to them is only a God-given talent. It’s the most rewarding thing," said Strong.

It is the favorite service she provides as she sees the confidence it restores in women.

“I see their scares. I see everything that they’ve been through and I want to know their story and when they tell me their story it is something that I will never forget," said Strong.

Davis received her tattoo just a few weeks ago and already she feels her confidence returning.

“It does give you a sense of your womanhood back. You never truly feel the same but it does restore what was missing emotionally," said Davis.

Strong says the whole process takes about two hours. After six weeks, another appointment is required to put more pigment into the skin.

Strong does one free areola restoration each month for a breast cancer survivor.

It costs about $500, but Strong says if you’re a cancer survivor and cannot afford the tattoo, no one is denied service.

