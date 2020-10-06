Advertisement

Is a cold, allergies, flu or COVID?

A sick woman blowing her nose, Photo Date: 2/13/2015 / Photo: Pixabay / (MGN)
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 6, 2020
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cough, sneeze, or sniffle in public and you may get the side-eye from someone. You might be on edge about what someone else may have or what you may have right now.

Is it the flu, the common cold, seasonal allergies or the coronavirus? They do have similar symptoms.

“It’s hard to know without a test,” Dr. Sarah Moyer from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said.

Here is a break down of some of the symptoms of the flu, cold, and the coronavirus. According to the CDC, with the flu, common symptoms are a fever, cough, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, body aches and fatigue.

With the common cold, according to the CDC, there is sneezing, stuffy/runny nose, sore throat and coughing.

With COVID-19, there are more. You are likely to experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea and diarrhea.

There are clearly many similar symptoms. Throw in allergy problems and there are a lot of similar symptoms to COVID too.

With COVID, the loss of taste and smell is the big thing to look out for. You can get a flu test too.

“We don’t have much flu yet in the community so COVID is probably more likely if symptoms get severe or other mild illnesses,” Dr. Moyer said. “The only way to tell the difference is to get tested.”

Dr. Moyer says there is plenty of testing capacity in the city. You do have to know where that is happening. Community testing sites will test anyone. The city has a website with COVID testing sites open to the public. Click here for more information.

