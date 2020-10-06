’He was one of a kind’: Longtime Laurel County attorney dies

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday, a beloved London attorney died just before his 66 birthday.

Steve Cessna was well known in Laurel County for his domestic relations work. He also was the former Domestic Relations Commissioner for Laurel and Knox Counties.

Tim Crawford, who was classmates with Cessna in law school at the University of Kentucky in the 1980s, said Cessna always tried to find reasonable resolutions in his cases before taking legal actions. Crawford said he helped a tremendous amount of people.

“Steve’s one of those guys that’s one of a kind. He was a guy that once you met him you never forgot him and he’ll be missed by not only the legal community but by his friends and the town of London," said Crawford.

Crawford said he carried a big presence in the courtroom and he was a one of a kind man.

“Anywhere you saw him he was laughing and joking always trying to uplift someone’s spirits all the time," said Crawford. “Everyone that met Steve loved Steve. The two things that they would tell you about Steve is that they remember that big smile and that loud deep bellowing laugh that he had and he was also a very kind a generous person. Always willing to help someone in need.”

Cessna was a big supporter of North Laurel athletics. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to make donations to the program.

The funeral will be held at Bowling Funeral Home in London on October 8 at 1 p.m.

To read more about Cessna’s life and his funeral arraignments click here.

