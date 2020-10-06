Advertisement

Governor Northam says he’s recovering from COVID-19

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam says he continues to recover from COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Monday, he said, “Over the weekend, I developed some mild cold-like symptoms, but I am feeling good and continue to do the work of the Commonwealth.”

He says he and First Lady Pamela Northam are “grateful to everyone for continuing to take #COVID19 seriously––let’s keep it up.”

The couple tested positive at the end of September after being notified about a staff member testing positive.

