First EMS leadership academy scheduled for later this year

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of emergency medical services organizations across the region will have access to some specialized training later this year.

Starting in December, the Kentucky Office of Rural Health (KORH) in Hazard will host the first Kentucky EMS Leadership Academy.

The program, which will run for eight months, will be held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the academy is designed to give EMS members the knowledge and skills to be able to take on leadership roles in their organizations.

“We think the academy offers a unique opportunity for the Commonwealth’s EMS professionals to invest in expanding their knowledge and cultivating skills, and we hope participation in it will help inspire good leaders into becoming great leaders,” said KORH Director Ernie Scott. “The greater exposure you have to leadership and management concepts and the more developed your skills, the more likely you’ll have a chance to succeed in those circumstances when your leadership abilities are tested.”

Anyone in the EMS field working in the state of Kentucky is eligible to sign up, including those who are already in leadership positions. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 30th at 5 p.m. You can find the application here.

For more information about the program, contact Rural Outreach Coordinator Scott Helle at scott.helle@uky.edu or 606-439-3557.

