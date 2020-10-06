Advertisement

Felony charges against Rep. Attica Scott, other protesters dropped

State Rep. Attica Scott speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor's family attorney Ben Crump is calling for the Kentucky attorney general to release the transcripts from the grand jury that decided not to charge any of the officers involved in the Black woman's death. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
State Rep. Attica Scott speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor's family attorney Ben Crump is calling for the Kentucky attorney general to release the transcripts from the grand jury that decided not to charge any of the officers involved in the Black woman's death. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Felony charges against a Kentucky representative and her daughter were dropped Tuesday afternoon.

Rep. Attica Scott and her daughter, Ashanti Scott, were charged with riot, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly while protesting following an announcement about the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Ky. Rep. Attica Scott discusses moments leading up to arrest, felony charge

Scott said she was walking from Broadway to First Unitarian Church in hopes of reaching the building before a 9 p.m. curfew when the group she was with encountered Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

Police eventually surrounded the group and told them to sit in an area near the Main Library on York Street.

An LMPD report stated she was with a group that set fire to the Main Library, but Scott said she was not. Scott was livestreaming at the time. Her livestream did not show looting or a fire being set at the library as she walked past it.

On Tuesday, a judge dismissed the felony charges against the Scotts and 17 others related to the incident, including activists Shameka Wright Parrish and Rhonda Mathies.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Watch: Governor Beshear holds Tuesday COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Regional

Surprise proposal at Dollywood in help with WVLT Meteorologist

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
There are all kinds of ways to do a marriage proposal, but one at Dollywood on Monday involved WVLT’s Kyle Grainger.

News

Courtyard at the ArtStation dedicated to two Hazard women

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
It is the Patterson-Smith Courtyard.

News

ArtStation hosts first annual ‘Radio Takeover Day’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The event gives the ArtStation a chance to raise funds while showcasing local talent in the Hazard community.

Latest News

News

Police: Whitley county man accused of assaulting someone with a bat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Whitley county man charged with assault.

News

Veteran at Eastern Kentucky Veteran’s Center celebrates 104th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Despite the pandemic limiting his means of celebration, Oakley Hacker remains in high spirits.

State

Coronavirus closes Kentucky city’s public works department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One Kentucky community is without a Public Works Department for two weeks after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

State

Lexington restaurants concerned about more regulations as COVID cases escalate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Governor Andy Beshear says the state is beginning to see a real rise in COVID-19 cases. If it continues, he may put restrictions back in place, and that could really hurt restaurants.

News

52 Powell County students placed on quarantine after teacher tests positive

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Jim Stratman
More than 50 Powell County students are in quarantine after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Police: Knox County man accused of pushing woman off mountain

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It happened early Sunday morning on Julie Mills Cemetery Road in the Walker community of Knox County.