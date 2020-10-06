Courtyard at the ArtStation dedicated to two Hazard women

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The courtyard outside the ArtStation in Hazard now has a name.

It is the Patterson-Smith Courtyard.

It pays tribute to Letha Patterson and Pauletta Smith who have made countless contributions to the arts in Eastern Kentucky for decades.

Patterson was the choir director and taught music education for the Hazard Independent School District, and Smith led the Hazard Band of Gold for many years.

