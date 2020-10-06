Advertisement

Courtyard at the ArtStation dedicated to two Hazard women

The courtyard by the ArtStation in Hazard was dedicated to two Hazard women.
The courtyard by the ArtStation in Hazard was dedicated to two Hazard women.
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The courtyard outside the ArtStation in Hazard now has a name.

It is the Patterson-Smith Courtyard.

It pays tribute to Letha Patterson and Pauletta Smith who have made countless contributions to the arts in Eastern Kentucky for decades.

Patterson was the choir director and taught music education for the Hazard Independent School District, and Smith led the Hazard Band of Gold for many years.

