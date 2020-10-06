Advertisement

ArtStation hosts first annual ‘Radio Takeover Day’

The event gives the ArtStation a chance to raise funds while showcasing local talent in the Hazard community.
The Appalachian Arts Alliance and the ArtStation hosted their first annual radio takeover day to raise funds for operations.
The Appalachian Arts Alliance and the ArtStation hosted their first annual radio takeover day to raise funds for operations.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance held its first annual ArtStation Radio Takeover Day in downtown Hazard on Tuesday.

The six-hour-long event dedicated to raising funds for operations while also giving local talent a chance to showcase their skills.

“People can sell candles all day long or even doughnuts, but this is something fun, it’s something different," executive director Tim Deaton said. "Our town is historically known for having radio events.”

For musical instructor and musician Lindsey Branson, the idea of being able to give locals the spotlight makes the event that much more special.

“You have all these great people that play music or they can dance," Branson said. "And we’re going to show it to you right now so that way you know when you donate, you know what you’re donating for.”

Making everybody feel welcome is also a top priority on her list.

“Any time you play music, I feel like it can be very nerve-wracking," Branson said. "But don’t be afraid, we’re all, we all want everyone to feel welcome here.”

Deaton says that the smallest donation, even as little as five dollars, can make all the difference.

“If people just give five dollars, it’s going to make a difference in our longevity and our ability to do what we love doing and what we know that our community needs," Deaton said.

Those willing to donate are encouraged to call the ArtStation or visit it in person. You can do so until 5 p.m.

