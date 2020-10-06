Advertisement

52 Powell County students placed on quarantine after teacher tests positive

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
POWELL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - More than 50 Powell County students are in quarantine after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Anthony Orr says the teacher teaches at Powell County Middle School and has minor symptoms, but is doing OK.

Orr says a total of 52 students have been placed on quarantine and they are doing remote learning for now, until the quarantine period passes.

