52 Powell County students placed on quarantine after teacher tests positive

POWELL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - More than 50 Powell County students are in quarantine after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Anthony Orr says the teacher teaches at Powell County Middle School and has minor symptoms, but is doing OK.

Orr says a total of 52 students have been placed on quarantine and they are doing remote learning for now, until the quarantine period passes.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.