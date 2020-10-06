2 killed, 2 hurt in crash during Kentucky State Police chase

NEW CASTLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and two others were hospitalized when their car ran off the road as they attempted to escape Kentucky State Police during a chase.

The agency says a trooper tried to stop the car for speeding near Henry County late Monday.

Officials say the driver briefly stopped before driving off and leading troopers on a chase into Oldham County.

The car then went off the road and flipped, killing Tenzal Tracy-Demarco Hill, 26, and Brandon Burnett North, 28, both of Louisville.

Police said Hill had an active warrant out of Ohio for armed robbery and other charges.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.