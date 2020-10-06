Advertisement

2 killed, 2 hurt in crash during Kentucky State Police chase

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW CASTLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and two others were hospitalized when their car ran off the road as they attempted to escape Kentucky State Police during a chase.

The agency says a trooper tried to stop the car for speeding near Henry County late Monday.

Officials say the driver briefly stopped before driving off and leading troopers on a chase into Oldham County.

The car then went off the road and flipped, killing Tenzal Tracy-Demarco Hill, 26, and Brandon Burnett North, 28, both of Louisville.

Police said Hill had an active warrant out of Ohio for armed robbery and other charges.

