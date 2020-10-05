Advertisement

Why some over 70 are more at risk if infected with COVID-19

(Gray Television)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some studies show men over the age of 70 are at higher risk if they contract the coronavirus, and there are a few reasons why.

Dr. Joseph Flynn explained that as a person ages, the blood cells the body uses to fight off an infection decrease. Because of that, Flynn said if an older person is infected, they have fewer blood cells to fight off the virus.

Flynn said the second reason has to do with how the virus affects the organs.

“Our organ function is less as we age, so you put this inflammatory situation out there, you get COVID-19, that’s even fired up even more, so you get a lot of normal tissue that gets injured, and that’s really the reason behind it and why we see older individuals fair worse,” Flynn said.

Flynn told WAVE 3 News there is one important aspect about the topic to keep in mind.

“There’s a lot of speculation around that age group of what’s going to happen to that person, we don’t really know because we don’t if somebody is tested a lot, they’re going to be more apt to being found and to be positive. It’s different than that person who’s symptomatic who has a cough and fever and they’re tested positive, versus the person who comes into the emergency room and has trouble catching their breath and they’re hypoxic and they’re coming in already ill and they test positive,” Flynn said.

Flynn added most of the people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65, but there is still a lot of unknown about the virus.

