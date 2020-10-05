Advertisement

WATCH: Top five plays from week four of the high school football season

By Camille Gear
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the number five spot Garrett Miller goes deep and finds Max Johnson in stride the fingertip catch is good for a Hazard touchdown.

Coming in the number four spot, Jaylen Turner fires, the pass is intended for Lane Weddles, but Middlesboro’s Riley Gent breaks it up. One heck of a hit and Weddles was okay.

Into the top three now, it’s the Johnson Central Golden Eagles, Mason Lawson says hello and goodbye. That touchdown contributed to the Golden Eagles 49-6 win over Clay County.

In the number two spot, it’s the Betsy Layne Bobcats. Chase Mims is in some trouble, shrugs off a couple of defenders, rolls, and fires down the field to Jaxson Burchett. The Bobcats lost that one to east carter 70-34...

Our number one play of the week goes to the Leslie County Eagles. Trent Asher with the handoff gets rid of some cougar defenders and hits the reverse button. That touchdown was only one of his five on Friday night. Leslie county beat Morgan County 48-20.

More schools cancel athletic events due to COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
By Camille Gear
Both counties are in red on the COVID-19 rate map.

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week four

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Camille Gear
Here is the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week four of the high school football season.

Kavosiey Smoke to miss a couple of weeks with rib injury

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Alex Walker
Mark Stoops said that Smoke was injured during a horse-collar tackle.

Kentucky’s October 17 game at Tennessee set for noon kickoff

Updated: 6 hours ago
By Alex Walker
No. 14 Tennessee is 2-0 after wins over South Carolina and Missouri.

WATCH: Mark Stoops weekly news conference following Ole Miss loss

Updated: 8 hours ago
By Camille Gear
Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops discusses Ole Miss loss and previews Mississippi State game.

Burrow earns first NFL win, Bengals top Jaguars 33-25

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
By Associated Press
The Heisman Trophy-winning rookie was sharp again, throwing for 300 yards and the touchdown to Mixon.

Kentucky stays outside of AP Top 25 after Ole Miss loss

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
By Camille Gear
Here is the AP Top 25 for week five.

WATCH: Lynn Bowden’s first play as a Miami Dolphin

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
By Camille Gear
Miami Dolphins rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. took a direct snap from the center and sprinted ahead for a five-yard gain in what his first-ever play in the NFL.

Kentucky falls to Ole Miss in OT in home opener

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT
Kentucky falls to Ole Miss in OT in home opener

Two Minute Drill from week four of the high school football season

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT
By Camille Gear
Missed any highlights from week four of the high school football season? Watch this week’s two minute drill for all the action.