WATCH: Top five plays from week four of the high school football season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the number five spot Garrett Miller goes deep and finds Max Johnson in stride the fingertip catch is good for a Hazard touchdown.

Coming in the number four spot, Jaylen Turner fires, the pass is intended for Lane Weddles, but Middlesboro’s Riley Gent breaks it up. One heck of a hit and Weddles was okay.

Into the top three now, it’s the Johnson Central Golden Eagles, Mason Lawson says hello and goodbye. That touchdown contributed to the Golden Eagles 49-6 win over Clay County.

In the number two spot, it’s the Betsy Layne Bobcats. Chase Mims is in some trouble, shrugs off a couple of defenders, rolls, and fires down the field to Jaxson Burchett. The Bobcats lost that one to east carter 70-34...

Our number one play of the week goes to the Leslie County Eagles. Trent Asher with the handoff gets rid of some cougar defenders and hits the reverse button. That touchdown was only one of his five on Friday night. Leslie county beat Morgan County 48-20.

