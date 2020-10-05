Advertisement

Governor Beshear, state and health leaders announce new health benefits portal

Credit; WYMT
Credit; WYMT(WVLT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and other leaders met in Frankfort Monday to announce a new benefits portal that officials say will make it easier for Kentuckians to access health care coverage.

You can watch that news conference below:

The Governor, joined by Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander and community health partners, announced the state has re-connected kynect.

Officials say the system, once used under Governor Steve Beshear and removed under Governor Matt Bevin, is upgraded and will offer expanded benefits and will be more user friendly.

The new portal will also support the Governor’s intentions to return Kentucky to a state-based health care exchange, slated to start enrollment in 2021 and launch fully in 2022.

Governor Beshear said the exchange is expected to save Kentuckians about $15 million each year.

“Even as the state continues to battle the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), we have remained committed to moving the state forward on major initiatives including expanding access to health care,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “Every member of Team Kentucky should have health care – it is a basic human right. Now that kynect is back, it is easier for Kentuckians to access the benefits they need so they can afford to see a doctor and get the care they deserve.”

The portal offers access to the national health benefit exchange; access to enrollment through the state, including Medicaid, the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program (KCHIP) and the Kentucky Integrated Health Insurance Premium Payment program.

You can access the new kynect website here.

