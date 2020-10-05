Advertisement

Watch: Governor Beshear holds Monday COVID-19 news conference

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Monday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that live below:

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

