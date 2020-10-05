Advertisement

Warmer temperatures on the horizon

WYMT Sunny
WYMT Sunny(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve seen abundant sunshine already on this Monday afternoon, with even more to come as we go through the work week.

Tonight

The nice weather we saw during the day will continue after the sun goes down with mostly clear skies carrying us through the nighttime hours. The clear skies overnight will allow us to fall back into the middle 40s, with only some of that patchy fog to worry about.

Tuesday and Tuesday Night

We stay dry on Tuesday and get a boost in our temperatures thanks to sunshine and southwesterly winds on the back side of high pressure shifting over the Mid-Atlantic states. It will be quite the pleasant afternoon under mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low to middle 70s. That’s right, a return of a little bit of spring to the mountains!

With afternoon highs warming, we’ll also see an increase in overnight lows, closer to the middle to upper 40s, even under mostly clear skies. And, again, we’ll have to deal with some of that patchy river valley fog.

Through the week

We’ll stay in a relatively stable pattern as we go through the week, and that means mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Southwesterly winds will increase ahead of a dry frontal boundary moving our way on Wednesday. Thanks to the warmer winds, we can’t rule out highs near 80º! The front will pass and high pressure builds back in for Thursday and Friday. We’ll cool off a touch, but not by much, back into the lower 70s. After that, all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico to see what happens with the remnants of Tropical Storm Delta as it moves northward over the Deep South…it could bring some impacts to Eastern Kentucky by next weekend.

