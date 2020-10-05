Advertisement

Van slams into house

A van slammed into a house on Delaware Avenue in Charleston.
A van slammed into a house on Delaware Avenue in Charleston.
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of the woman whose van crashed into a house has been released.

According to Charleston Police, April Curasi, 38, of Charleston, was the driver of the Dodge Caravan that crashed into the house on Delaware Ave.

She’s being treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman driving a van that slammed into a house has been taken to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Delaware Ave. in Charleston.

Three people inside the home weren’t injured.

Police said the driver hit a utility pole then slammed into the house.

Officers told WSAZ she was alert and talking.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

