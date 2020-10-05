Save the Children hosts food drive in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It is the second week of the farmers to families food box giveaway in Perry County.

The giveaway is made possible by Save the Children and the USDA. People throughout the community lined up outside of Perry Central High School to collect their food boxes.

One organizer told WYMT they gave away more than two thousand gallons of milk and food boxes full of produce, proteins, and dairy products. They are hoping the food boxes will meet the needs of families.

“We have a lot of families here in Eastern Kentucky that just don’t have the means, transportation some, they just don’t have the money to come out and buy the food, so we have a lot of food insecurity in this county, in this whole region actually," said Susie Sizemore with Save the Children.

Organizers are planning another food drive next week. The school district will post when and where on its Facebook page.

