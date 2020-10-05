Advertisement

Retired Bowling Green doctor invents bandage making vaccines more sanitary

By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dr. Robert Watson spent most of his life working in the medical field. He specialized in anesthesiology and even was a caregiver to President Ronald Raegan at one time.

For 27 years, he worked for Med Center Health in Bowling Green serving on the executive committee.

“I had the opportunity to engage in policymaking and make decisions for the Medical Center,” Dr. Watson said, “I’ve actually seen the Med Center grow from a small little thing, to Western Kentucky University to the University of Kentucky College of Medicine.”

Throughout his career, he has actually invented several medical devices, but more recently he has focused on manufacturing a bandage used during vaccinations. It is called the Inject-Safe™ Barrier Bandages.

“I became aware that people were actually transferring bloodborne pathogens when they were giving injections,” Dr. Watson explained. He went on to say that just using rubber gloves during the administration of a shot was not enough, and he wanted to create a way healthcare workers to be certain there was no change bloodborne pathogens would be spread.

The bandage is circular, with an adhesive membrane. A nurse cleans the patient’s arm, applies the Barrier Bandage, and then administers the shot right through the bandage. It then acts immediately as a band-aid to catch and conceal any fluids from the broken skin.

“The Barrier Bandage is constructed of a self-sealing, non-coring, elastomeric membrane. which is another way of saying once the needle passes through the barrier, it reseals preventing any fluid from coming out,” Mark Harris said. Harris is the CEO of Inject-Safe™ Barrier Bandages.

Overall Harris said the product is a safer, quicker, and more affordable way to administer a vaccine.

Because the bandage is already on the patient after they are injected, the healthcare worker can focus more on disposing of the sharp needle, and avoiding accidentally sticking the patient a second time.

“Something that is really important is the reduction of needlesticks. Because you’re focused solely on giving the injection and disposing of the needle, you no longer have to go back to the patient and place a bandage on the patient," Harris explained.

During their trials of using the Barrier Bandage, Dr. Watson and Harris said 70% of participants reported less pain while receiving a vaccine when they used the product. They are crediting the Gate Theory of Pain Management to explain why.

“In fact, pediatricians call it the ‘magic circle’ because of the reduction of pain, obviously nobody enjoys a shot,” Harris said.

Multiple healthcare providers including Graves Gilbert Clinic, CVS Minute Clinic, Sheldon’s Pharmacy and Walmart have picked up on using the unique bandage. Harris said they have shipped out at least 30 million.

Dr. Watson, Harris and their partners are also looking to move the manufacturing process of the Barrier Bandage to Bowling Green. They have been in contact with local and national leaders as well including Representative Brett Guthrie to help get their product recognized in Washington as an improved safety device for injections.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Why some over 70 are more at risk if infected with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Doctors say most of the people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65, but there is still a lot of unknown about the virus.

Forecast

Lingering clouds early today, fair and warmer forecast this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It will likely be a bit of a dreary start to Monday for folks across the region, but it won’t last long.

State

1 in 8 women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
1 in 8 women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer

News

Bowling Green couple is a drag racing duo

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bowling Green couple is a drag racing duo

News

WATCH | Rise in COVID-19 cases this weekend comes as no surprise to healthcare professionals

Updated: 3 hours ago
“This is not a time to relax. If you haven’t gotten it thus far, you can still get it,” said Emergency Physician, Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Movie-goers catch final showing at Kentucky Theatre before it temporarily closes

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kentucky Theatre sign is nearly impossible to miss driving down Main Street in downtown Lexington.

State

LMPD Officer released from hospital after shooting following Hankison Indictment

Updated: 4 hours ago
An officer is now on a long road to recovery after being shot Sept. 23.

News

Bowling Green couple is a drag racing duo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
The husband and wife have spent the last year competing side by side.

State

Daughter of breast cancer victim: “Get checked out regularly”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“She went from an entrepreneur... to just lying in a hospital bed sick."

News

Rise in COVID-19 cases this weekend comes as no surprise to healthcare professionals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
While it may feel like we’ve been in this pandemic for years, Dr. Ryan Stanton reminds us it’s been less than seven months since the first case in Kentucky.

News

Movie-goers catch final showing at Kentucky Theatre before it temporarily closes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Kentucky Theatre played classics like Cool Hand Luke and Casablanca for its final showings Sunday night.