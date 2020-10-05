Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Monday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 32 cases from Saturday through Monday, one of which is hospitalized. Laurel County now has 1,002 with 298 of those active. 11 are currently in the hospital.

The Bell County Health Department announced one new case which brings the county’s total to 522. Five are currently in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 44 new cases and four probable cases. Knott County reported five cases which brings the county’s total to 230 with 97 of those active. Leslie County has 10 new cases bringing the county’s total to 94 with 45 of those active. 20 cases were reported in Letcher County which brings the county’s total to 202 with 100 of those active. There are four new cases in Owsley County which brings the county’s total to 47 with 14 of those active. Perry County has four new cases bringing the county’s total to 351 with 46 of those active. Wolfe County reported four new cases which brings the county’s total to 51 with 18 of those active. Health officials also announced 25 recovered cases.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported nine new cases and 18 recovered cases in Clay County. There is also one new case in Manchester FCI. Clay County now has 332 cases with 38 of those active. Jackson County has two probable cases which brings the county’s total to 228 with 38 of those active. Health officials say there have been COVID-19 cases in Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation. Monday there are two new cases from the facility. There are 19 total cases associated with the facility. In addition to the two new cases at the facility, there are three cases, two probable cases and six recovered cases in Rockcastle County. Rockcastle County has 147 total cases with 37 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 24 new cases with one of those being a child. The county now has 554 total cases with 93 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported nine cases from October 3, 37 cases from October 4 and 29 cases from October 5. This brings the county’s total to 544.

The Harlan County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 506.

