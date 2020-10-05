LMPD Officer released from hospital after shooting following Hankison Indictment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An officer is now on a long road to recovery after being shot Sept. 23.

Robinson Desroches was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon and is now recovering with family.

He was shot the night the Indictments came out against Brett Hankison from the grand jury’s decision.

Both Desroches and Major Aubrey Gregory were both hit when 26-year-old Larynzo D. Johnson opened fire from a crowd of people.

Johnson was arrested at the Thorton’s on 1st and Broadway shortly afterwards.

Larynzo D. Johnson is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.

Major Aubrey Gregory was able to walk back into work the next day after his shooting.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.