Lingering clouds early today, fair and warmer forecast this week

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will likely be a bit of a dreary start to Monday for folks across the region, but it won’t last long.

Today and Tonight

After some early clouds, the skies will start to clear by mid to late morning, giving way to full-on sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be a little cooler because of the morning clouds, only topping out in the mid-60s.

Clear skies take us down into the low 40s tonight. Some sheltered valleys could hit the upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

There isn’t much to talk about until we get to the weekend. The forecast for the next several days features sunshine and milder temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday, upper 70s Wednesday ahead of a dry cold front, back down to 70 on Thursday and in the mid-70s on Friday. Lows will be in the low 50s most nights, with the exception of Thursday, when we drop into the upper 40s.

Tropical Depression 26, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Delta at some point today, could affect our weather by this weekend, depending on its track. We’re still a long way out from that, so enjoy the sunshine for now.

