Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office seeking public help during theft investigation

Laurel County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect
Laurel County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two miles north of London a theft suspect was located off US 25. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Chris Edwards is seeking the public’s help in identifying who the owner of an orange Chevy pickup truck with a black hood and black wheels.

A catalytic converter was cut off from a church van parked in a church parking lot, and the Laurel County Sherriff’s Office believes the suspect was in the orange Chevy truck.

If you have any information send an email to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Monday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
This weekend, Harlan County crossed the 500 case threshold since the pandemic started in Eastern Kentucky. Laurel County is nearing 1,000 cases.

News

Keynote speakers announced for 2020 SOAR Summit

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) released a commercial announcing this year’s keynote speakers.

News

SOAR Keynote Commercial

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Whitley County Schools stay virtual, Corbin starting in-person classes

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Some schools in Southern Kentucky are putting off heading back because of increased numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

State

Governor Beshear announces 543 new cases, five new deaths Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Have you registered to vote? Monday is the last day to do so

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Early in-person voting starts October 13th across the state.

Regional

Couple indicted in connection to wildfires

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The wildfires happened on Feburary 27, 2019 in the Dartmont area of Boone County.

State

KSP urging people to check on friends, family to keep domestic violence from going unnoticed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s a time set aside to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and to be a voice for the victims.

State

Governor Beshear, state and health leaders announce new health benefits portal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Governor will be joined by Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander and community health partners.

State

University, Lexington police patrol areas near campus Saturday to prevent student gatherings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Staring around 1:30 on Saturday, Lexington and university police started patrolling the area near campus where students usually party, like State and Elizabeth streets.