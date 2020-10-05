Laurel County Sheriff’s Office seeking public help during theft investigation

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two miles north of London a theft suspect was located off US 25. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Chris Edwards is seeking the public’s help in identifying who the owner of an orange Chevy pickup truck with a black hood and black wheels.

A catalytic converter was cut off from a church van parked in a church parking lot, and the Laurel County Sherriff’s Office believes the suspect was in the orange Chevy truck.

If you have any information send an email to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

