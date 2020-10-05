Keynote speakers announced for 2020 SOAR Summit

(WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) released a commercial announcing this year’s keynote speakers.

The 2020 SOAR Summit keynote speaker will be you!

The summit will showcase projects from more than 15 counties that will be lead by people from across Eastern Kentucky.

SOAR Summit kicks off October 29. You can register here.



