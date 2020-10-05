Kentucky Wildlands partners with ExecuTrain for hospitality program to benefit Southern and Eastern Kentucky businesses

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) -

The Kentucky Wildlands and ExecuTrain have partnered in an effort to help businesses in Eastern and Southern Kentucky. The partnership aims at improving customer service in the mountains.

The partnership will benefit Kentucky Wildlands Hospitality Program for restaurants, hotels, retail stores, businesses that serve the public. The program will begin in 2021.

The certificate program “Elevate Your Service” offers classes for both frontline workers and managers. The three hour class aims to educate front line employees on proper customer service. The managers have a six hour class that examines how to maximize hospitality throughout the business.

Kentucky Wildlands Director and Eastern Kentucky PRIDE President/CEO Tammie Nazario said “Our businesses are facing great challenges right now, so it’s important to find ways to gain an edge.”

Nazario also said “Not only does ExecuTrain have extensive experience designing training programs for clients worldwide, but also, it is led by a native of McCreary County, Crinda Francke. She is from our region, so she understands what we need.”

For more information contact The Kentucky Wildlands at www.ExploreKYWildlands.com

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.