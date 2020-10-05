Advertisement

Kentucky Wildlands partners with ExecuTrain for hospitality program to benefit Southern and Eastern Kentucky businesses

(Credit: The Kentucky Wildlands)
(Credit: The Kentucky Wildlands)(The Kentucky Wildlands)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) -

The Kentucky Wildlands and ExecuTrain have partnered in an effort to help businesses in Eastern and Southern Kentucky. The partnership aims at improving customer service in the mountains.

The partnership will benefit Kentucky Wildlands Hospitality Program for restaurants, hotels, retail stores, businesses that serve the public. The program will begin in 2021.

The certificate program “Elevate Your Service” offers classes for both frontline workers and managers. The three hour class aims to educate front line employees on proper customer service. The managers have a six hour class that examines how to maximize hospitality throughout the business.

Kentucky Wildlands Director and Eastern Kentucky PRIDE President/CEO Tammie Nazario said “Our businesses are facing great challenges right now, so it’s important to find ways to gain an edge.”

Nazario also said “Not only does ExecuTrain have extensive experience designing training programs for clients worldwide, but also, it is led by a native of McCreary County, Crinda Francke. She is from our region, so she understands what we need.”

For more information contact The Kentucky Wildlands at www.ExploreKYWildlands.com

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Why some over 70 are more at risk if infected with COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Doctors say most of the people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65, but there is still a lot of unknown about the virus.

Forecast

Lingering clouds early today, fair and warmer forecast this week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It will likely be a bit of a dreary start to Monday for folks across the region, but it won’t last long.

State

1 in 8 women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer

Updated: 11 hours ago
1 in 8 women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer

News

Bowling Green couple is a drag racing duo

Updated: 11 hours ago
Bowling Green couple is a drag racing duo

Latest News

News

WATCH | Rise in COVID-19 cases this weekend comes as no surprise to healthcare professionals

Updated: 11 hours ago
“This is not a time to relax. If you haven’t gotten it thus far, you can still get it,” said Emergency Physician, Dr. Ryan Stanton.

State

WATCH | Movie-goers catch final showing at Kentucky Theatre before it temporarily closes

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Kentucky Theatre sign is nearly impossible to miss driving down Main Street in downtown Lexington.

State

LMPD Officer released from hospital after shooting following Hankison Indictment

Updated: 11 hours ago
An officer is now on a long road to recovery after being shot Sept. 23.

News

Bowling Green couple is a drag racing duo

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
The husband and wife have spent the last year competing side by side.

State

Daughter of breast cancer victim: “Get checked out regularly”

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“She went from an entrepreneur... to just lying in a hospital bed sick."

News

Rise in COVID-19 cases this weekend comes as no surprise to healthcare professionals

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
While it may feel like we’ve been in this pandemic for years, Dr. Ryan Stanton reminds us it’s been less than seven months since the first case in Kentucky.