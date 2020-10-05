Advertisement

Johnson County man indicted on five counts of meth charges

(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Johnson County man was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and four counts of distributing meth.

Sean Holys Tharp was distributing meth from April to September of 2020.

Police also seized $19,220 from Tharp.

Tharp pleaded not guilty and is expected to be in court on November 30.

