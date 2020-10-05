Advertisement

It’s a boy! National Zoo reveals baby panda gender

He now has his black and white markings
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo has confirmed that their 6-week old baby panda is a boy.

The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

The baby panda, born Aug. 21, received a genetic test via cheek swab that confirmed the gender.

Photos and videos released by the zoo show the baby, which was born pink, blind and nearly hairless, starting to take on the familiar black-and-white coloring.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden aims to expand map as Trump recovers from coronavirus

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic presidential nominee made his second trip to Florida in a little over two weeks on Monday.

National Politics

Biden talks about voter registration in Florida

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
Biden says the Haitian community can determine the outcome of the election.

State

Marsy’s Law appears on the ballot again with much more wording

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Marsy’s Law passed in 2018, but the Supreme Court overturned it after ruling the wording on the ballot was too vague.

Coronavirus

Trump leaves hospital, exhorts nation don’t fear virus

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

News

“A message of unity”: Jackson Co. football coach’s inspiring pregame speech goes viral

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Jackson County High School football coach John Hallock used the game he loves to send a message of unity.

Latest News

News

Father and son graduate college together following hiatus from school

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Israel and Michael Faulkner both graduated from Hazard Community and Technical College after deciding on a new career path.

News

Johnson County man indicted on five counts of meth charges

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Sean Holys Tharp was distributing meth from April to September of 2020.

News

Save the Children hosts food drive in Perry County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The Farmers to Families food box giveaway continues in Perry County.

News

$2.2 million for Somerset Community College students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Somerset Community College to receive 2.2 million

News

Save the Children hosts food drive in Perry County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

“A message of unity”: Jackson Co. football coach’s inspiring pregame speech goes viral 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6