Have you registered to vote? Monday is the last day to do so

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday by 4 p.m. is Kentuckians' last chance to register to vote in the general election this November.

With less than one month until Election Day, county clerks across the region continue to get prepared.

Tony Brown, Laurel County Clerk, says some people already casting their ballots through absentee other have until Friday to request an absentee ballot.

“It’s not been as bad. I don’t think we have had as many requests for absentee ballots as we did in June so that’s a plus for us,” said Brown. "I can say overall Kentucky has set it up right. You know we don’t just send ballots willy-nilly to anybody they have to request them. They have to answer questions to get those ballots. "

Freddy Evans, who lives in Laurel County, says he already knows how he is going to cast his ballot and despite the pandemic other people he knows plan to do the same.

“I got a thing in the mail telling me where I was going to be voting on it right directly across the street so I’m going in person," said Evans. “Most people I know wear the mask I got mine now. I don’t think they’re worried about the virus thing it’s just that they want their vote to count.”

Early in-person voting starts October 13th across the state. A type of voting Brown says he sees people take advantage of.

“We are running that Monday through Friday from 8 to 4 and then Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon. It was really successful last time because in the June primary we had 3,000 people vote on the early voting machines. We actually had more people vote early vote then vote on election day,” said Brown. " I’m expecting Laurel County over 60% turn out which is a good number. If we have 60% or better that’s going to be about 29,000 people vote. "

Here is a list of polling locations in Laurel County

A new study by WalletHub released a report on Monday showing states with the best and worst representation on Election Day. Kentucky ranked 1st in best age representation and ranked 44th in worst overall representation.

To see the full report click here.

