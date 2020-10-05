Former addict shares story of hardship to help other addicts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recovering addict is sharing her story in hopes of inspiring other addicts to do the same.

Tracie Gravens from Glasgow, Kentucky is newly sober for the last three months and more optimistic than ever.

Former addict, Tracie Gravens, at her home. (None)

Tracie says she got involved with hard drugs while in a bad relationship. When something went wrong, she turned to drugs. It took her children being taken away for her to realize she wanted to turn her life around.

After 37 years of life, she says she can’t turn back to drugs again.

“I’ve just been praying as hard as I can pray. Please, God, don’t let me go back to the way I’ve always been," Tracie pleas.

She was previously sober for nearly seven years before she relapsed. When she looks back, the former addict worries it will happen again someday. She says there’s no choice but to rely on God and pray hard.

“I’ve got a lot of scars. I used to wear them with shame, with just regret. Now I wear them with pride and I hold my head up high and I do what I need to do," says Tracie.

Now, she is rebuilding her life, starting with trying to get her record from 11 years ago expunged. Tracie says she learned the hard way, losing family and time, but to the next addict, she says you do not have to.

“Get out of your head. Don’t stay in your head because that’s where all the bad is.”

