Father and son graduate college together following hiatus from school

Israel and Michael Faulkner both graduated from Hazard Community and Technical College after deciding on a new career path.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lee County father-son duo just celebrated a college graduation together.

For Israel Faulkner, the feeling of walking across the stage with his father with him was an indescribable feeling.

“It made me feel great, you know, we worked together and then we had to go through a plant closing together," Faulkner said. "So it only fit that we would end up going to school and graduating together.”

And like his father, inspiration was by his side the entire time.

“It’s all about what you put into it," Faulkner said. "If you want to do something and you work hard at it, you can do it.”

Michael Faulkner says an overwhelming feeling overcame him when he and his son donned their cap and gowns on Saturday. Until then, the accomplishment hadn’t sunk in.

“With the cap and gowns on, going through the ceremony there, then it really sunk in that you know, what we did," Faulkner said.

Despite being out of high school for 42 years, Faulkner hit the books and graduated with a grade-point average that he says he is more than content to have.

“A lot of things change, but I made it two years and actually was blessed to graduate with a 4.0 average," Faulkner said.

