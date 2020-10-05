Class being quarantined at Floyd County school after student tests positive for COVID-19

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A 3rd grade classroom at Prestonsburg Elementary is being quarantined after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Floyd County Superintendent, the class is being placed on a 14-day quarantine period by the Floyd County Health Department.

The superintendent says school administrators are working to get in contact with the parents of children in this classroom.

Contact tracing will be going on through the next week.

The superintendent went on to say that the district will continue to do all it can to reduce any risk to students, staff and the community.

