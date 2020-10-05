Advertisement

Chad’s Hope remains COVID-19 free

By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 20 men live at Chad’s Hope in Clay County as they recover from addiction.

On most days, you can find the guys doing chores around the house like washing dishes or refurbishing pallet boards.

“The guys are in class about three and a half hours in the morning, we’re developing a huge vocational interest of welding, and carpentry, and pallet refabrication,” said Executive Director Steve May.

Not only do the men do chores around the house, but they also do community service projects. May said the guys follow guidelines like wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“After the project’s over, even when they get in the van, they’re supposed to have their masks on," said May.

The staff and students at Chad’s Hope have been tested for COVID-19 a few times. May said no one tested positive for the virus and they even stopped visitors for a short time to help slow the spread.

'It really wasn’t too bad, it actually brought us closer together, you know, we built relationships, our relationships were built a whole lot stronger," said intern Andy Buckley.

Buckley said he feels blessed to know no one at Chad’s Hope has tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s definitely created an attitude of gratitude, you know, God is definitely at work here,” said Buckley. “We are in His favor and, you know, there’s nothing else that can be said, God’s got us.”

Those at Chad’s Hope credit their faith for bringing them through the pandemic.

“I think it’s a God thing, I told the guys on numerous occasions this is the safest place on planet earth right now, and I believe that," said May.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Marsy’s Law appears on the ballot again with much more wording

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Marsy’s Law passed in 2018, but the Supreme Court overturned it after ruling the wording on the ballot was too vague.

News

“A message of unity”: Jackson Co. football coach’s inspiring pregame speech goes viral

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Jackson County High School football coach John Hallock used the game he loves to send a message of unity.

News

Father and son graduate college together following hiatus from school

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Israel and Michael Faulkner both graduated from Hazard Community and Technical College after deciding on a new career path.

News

Johnson County man indicted on five counts of meth charges

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Sean Holys Tharp was distributing meth from April to September of 2020.

News

Save the Children hosts food drive in Perry County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The Farmers to Families food box giveaway continues in Perry County.

Latest News

News

$2.2 million for Somerset Community College students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Somerset Community College to receive 2.2 million

News

Save the Children hosts food drive in Perry County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

“A message of unity”: Jackson Co. football coach’s inspiring pregame speech goes viral 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Have you registered to vote? Monday is the last day to do so 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Whitley County Schools stay virtual, Corbin starting in-person classes 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30