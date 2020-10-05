Chad’s Hope remains COVID-19 free

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 20 men live at Chad’s Hope in Clay County as they recover from addiction.

On most days, you can find the guys doing chores around the house like washing dishes or refurbishing pallet boards.

“The guys are in class about three and a half hours in the morning, we’re developing a huge vocational interest of welding, and carpentry, and pallet refabrication,” said Executive Director Steve May.

Not only do the men do chores around the house, but they also do community service projects. May said the guys follow guidelines like wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“After the project’s over, even when they get in the van, they’re supposed to have their masks on," said May.

The staff and students at Chad’s Hope have been tested for COVID-19 a few times. May said no one tested positive for the virus and they even stopped visitors for a short time to help slow the spread.

'It really wasn’t too bad, it actually brought us closer together, you know, we built relationships, our relationships were built a whole lot stronger," said intern Andy Buckley.

Buckley said he feels blessed to know no one at Chad’s Hope has tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s definitely created an attitude of gratitude, you know, God is definitely at work here,” said Buckley. “We are in His favor and, you know, there’s nothing else that can be said, God’s got us.”

Those at Chad’s Hope credit their faith for bringing them through the pandemic.

“I think it’s a God thing, I told the guys on numerous occasions this is the safest place on planet earth right now, and I believe that," said May.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.