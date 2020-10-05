Bowling Green couple is a drag racing duo

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Bowling Green couple is making a lot of noise on the track. Jamie and Casey Flora are a drag racing duo from Bowling Green, Kentucky who keep up their relationship on and off the track.

“Every time we get on that race track, the adrenaline rush is there every time, and that’s what you’re there for,” says Jamie about the unusual hobby.

Jamie and Casey Flora's daughter, Jase, in their GT Mustang race car. (None)

The husband and wife have spent the last year competing side by side. As they say, it is a family event.

Their go-to race car is a GT Mustang, a 2016 and a 2019 model. They have named their cars BB and Shady. But before Jamie was on the track, she was a Motocross racer for 11 years.

Jamie, Casey and their daughter with their two racing GT Mustangs. (None)

“My husband has drag raced his whole life. I got into a car, and I liked it so I was not about sharing a car, so now this is why we have two race cars," Jamie explains with a smirk.

The two competed in the NMRA World Finals in Bowling Green and raced the true street, racing the 10.0 and the 12.0. They have competed in four races this year and won two.

But there is always risk involved with racing, Jamie says, “that nerve knowing that your spouse is out there, and you just get, I guess, scared for them because that’s your loved one but then also at the same time, you’re rooting that they’ll win.”

The couple says it is just a part of the racing life. Racing has become intertwined with their everyday life.

Jamie Flora's daughter, Jase, with a race car. (None)

“We drive them to the grocery store. I mean, that’s the type of racing we chose," Jamie notes.

In addition to racing, the floras also own the local Bowling Green businesses Airtec Refrigeration and PowderUp Coating and Engraving.

