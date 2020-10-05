Advertisement

Airbnb blocking temporary rentals over Halloween weekend

Airbnb will prohibit one-night rentals over Halloween weekend as part of its ongoing effort to restrict party houses.
This image shows the logo for Airbnb.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
The company announced it will ban one night rentals of homes in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. Previously booked one-night rentals will be canceled and the company will offer refunds.

Airbnb said it will also look more closely at two- and three-night reservations during Halloween. A guest may be denied, for example, if they try to book a home close to their own house during that period and they don’t have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb.

“The great majority of guests are respectful of our hosts' homes and neighbors, and we understand that this initiative will disrupt many one-night reservations that might not have led to parties,” Airbnb said in a statement, adding that “this action is designed to help protect our hosts and the communities they live in.”

Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.

