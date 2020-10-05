Advertisement

“A message of unity”: Jackson Co. football coach’s inspiring pregame speech goes viral

Two small Kentucky high school football teams will meet Friday night, which they say will show how much in common they actually have.
By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday night, the Jackson County football team traveled more than 100 miles to Louisville to play Shawnee High School.

Jackson County had cancelations and Shawnee High School struggled to find opponents due to protests. What happened at the game is now viral.

Jackson County High School football coach John Hallock used the game he loves to send a message of unity.

Before the teams kicked off Friday night, Coach Hallock gave a pregame speech but it was not an ordinary pregame speech.

In this speech, Hallock said his team is standing with them, showing support for what they have gone through, saying the only difference between the teams was the color of their skin. He said that should not divide but unite.

Hallock said he wants to show the state and country what love and harmony looks like.

“We just label and we disintegrate into these labels. I’m not a label. I’m a human being and you don’t know my struggles, you don’t know what I’ve been through, and so I think that night was to say, 'I’m more than what my height is. I’m more than what my size is. I’m more than what my skin color is. We have a common denominator it’s our humanity," said Hallock.

The speech was posted on Twitter and now just days later it has hundreds of thousands of views. Hallock says he is overwhelmed to see a positive light shining on the people of Eastern Kentucky and Jackson County.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

