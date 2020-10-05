Advertisement

$2.2 million for Somerset Community College students

(WKYT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) -October 5, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Hal Rogers announce $2,236,481 awarded to Somerset Community College (SCC). The $2.2 million comes from the U.S. Department of Education Strengthening Institutions Program.

Senator McConnell and Congressman Rogers spoke with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos encouraging the SCC’s competitive federal application for its “Raising Appalachia Innovative Student Engagement (RAISE)" initiative. Somerset Community College will use federal funding to create outlets for learning and broader campus engagement. This is beneficial for faculty, professional development, peer mentoring and the navigation program for student success coaching as learning centers are established to benefit these programs.

Congressman Rogers said “The vast majority of our students in rural Kentucky no longer have to leave their beloved hometowns to get a college degree and pursue their dream jobs, thanks to the incredible progress taking place at educational institutions, like Somerset Community College.”

“I was proud to work with my friend Senator McConnell to help secure this monumental grant for SCC, which will help prepare students in our rural Appalachian region for greater educational and career opportunities. The Somerset campus is now home to the University Center of Southern Kentucky, providing a seamless transition for students who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing, education, criminal justice, political science, business administration, accounting, information technology, and much more. This grant effectively gives our best and brightest students the tools they need to use their talents right here at home, making southern and eastern Kentucky a better place to live for future generations.” said Congressman Rogers.

Dr. Carey W. Castle, President/CEO of Somerset Community College said. “It will change the lives of our students, faculty, and staff and I am grateful to Senator McConnell and Congressman Rogers for helping make this happen. At Somerset Community College, we are serious about making sure all our students have the opportunity and the support they need to reach their academic and career goals. This grant will be a catalyst to helping achieve student success.”

