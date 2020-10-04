Advertisement

Stray chances tonight, sunshine returns for the new week

(KCRG)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Once a few stray rain chances move through the region tonight we will be right back to those sunny and dry conditions.

Tonight

This evening we will see those clouds increase. We have a system just to our north that will allow some moisture to dip into our area. Some of us may see a stray pop-up shower late this evening and overnight.

Tonight, mostly cloudy conditions will dominate the skies however they won’t stop us from cooling down. It will be yet another chilly night with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s. You will definitely want to take the light jacket with you for any late plans. Maybe bring the umbrella as well, for we will continue to see those stray chances linger into Monday morning; however, these should be pretty light.

Extended Forecast

By Monday we may still see some lingering drizzle early on towards our eastern border. We will see clouds slowly decrease as we go throughout the morning and by those late morning hours we will have returned to our sunny and dry pattern. It will be a little cooler behind Sunday’s front with highs only getting into the lower to mid-60s.

That sunny and dry pattern looks to continue for all of next week. Temperatures warm up slightly, so if you haven’t been a fan of the cooler weather you will probably like this. We will fluctuate between the lower to mid-70s all week for highs. You will definitely want to get out and enjoy the beautiful fall weather.

Rain chances look to return late Friday evening and into our upcoming weekend. This is still quite a bit away, so we will keep an eye on this. For now, enjoy the nice weather!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Nice evening, rain chances return tomorrow

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Temperatures will start to cool down quickly, so you may want to go grab that light jacket for those evening plans.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - October 2, 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 7 p.m. forecast - October 2, 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT

Forecast

Sunshine continues Saturday, soggy weather returns Sunday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
The cooler temperatures continue but so does that sunshine!

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Cooler and sunny start, rain chances at the end

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:16 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! The forecast turns much cooler today and stays that way through the weekend.

Forecast

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - October 1, 2020

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel 5:30pm Forecast - 10/01/20

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Cooler nights ahead, sunshine continues

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Temperatures will be on the chilly side as we head into your Friday.

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 4:00 p.m. Forecast - October 2, 2020

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Forecast

Mainly dry cold front brings cooler temperatures, stray rain chances

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:47 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Some much cooler air is on the way for the next couple of days, thanks to our next weather maker.