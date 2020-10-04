Stray chances tonight, sunshine returns for the new week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Once a few stray rain chances move through the region tonight we will be right back to those sunny and dry conditions.

Tonight

This evening we will see those clouds increase. We have a system just to our north that will allow some moisture to dip into our area. Some of us may see a stray pop-up shower late this evening and overnight.

Tonight, mostly cloudy conditions will dominate the skies however they won’t stop us from cooling down. It will be yet another chilly night with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s. You will definitely want to take the light jacket with you for any late plans. Maybe bring the umbrella as well, for we will continue to see those stray chances linger into Monday morning; however, these should be pretty light.

Extended Forecast

By Monday we may still see some lingering drizzle early on towards our eastern border. We will see clouds slowly decrease as we go throughout the morning and by those late morning hours we will have returned to our sunny and dry pattern. It will be a little cooler behind Sunday’s front with highs only getting into the lower to mid-60s.

That sunny and dry pattern looks to continue for all of next week. Temperatures warm up slightly, so if you haven’t been a fan of the cooler weather you will probably like this. We will fluctuate between the lower to mid-70s all week for highs. You will definitely want to get out and enjoy the beautiful fall weather.

Rain chances look to return late Friday evening and into our upcoming weekend. This is still quite a bit away, so we will keep an eye on this. For now, enjoy the nice weather!

