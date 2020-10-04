Advertisement

Police seeking two suspects in Wise County stabbings

Gwendolyn Nelson (left) and Bennie Donald Hicks, Jr. (right) (Credit: Pound Police Department)
Gwendolyn Nelson (left) and Bennie Donald Hicks, Jr. (right) (Credit: Pound Police Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
POUND, Va. (WYMT) - The Pound Police Department is asking for help finding two suspects in connection to two separate stabbing incidents in the area.

The first involved a man being hit with a baseball bat before being stabbed while the other involved a woman who was stabbed multiple times and assaulted. Both incidents happened on the same day.

29-year-old Gwendolyn “Lyn” Faye Nelson is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding.

42-year-old Bennie “Kojack” Donald Hicks Junior is wanted on one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Pound Police Chief Tony R. Baker at 276-298-7020, Captain Wallace at 276-298-7327, or Wise County Dispatch at 276-328-3756.

If you happen to see them outside of Wise County, Virginia or in another state entirely then you are encouraged to contact your local or State Police.

