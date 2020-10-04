Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Saturday

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

The Harlan County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19. This brings the county’s total to 494. Officials with Harlan County Public Schools said a teacher at Cumberland Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus. The teacher was at school on Friday.

The Harlan County School District has been informed a teacher at Cumberland Elementary School has tested positive for...

Posted by Harlan County Public Schools on Saturday, October 3, 2020

The Johnson County Health Department announced three new cases. Officials said the county total is now 170 with 150 recovered. Pulaski County has three new cases, leaving the county with 836 total cases. Floyd County has two new cases with a total of 211 and 34 active.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

