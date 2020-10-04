Advertisement

Lexington church hosts blood drive, many others face cancellations due to COVID-19

Stanly Durbin gives blood during a drive hosted by St. Luke United Methodist Church on October 4, 2020.
Stanly Durbin gives blood during a drive hosted by St. Luke United Methodist Church on October 4, 2020.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center hosted a drive sunday at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lexington. The blood from this drive will serve hospitals throughout the Commonwealth.

“Blood drives are always important, but even so, they’re more important now,” says Amy Levan with donor recruitment at the Kentucky Blood Center.

Levan says drives are facing cancellations every day due to COVID-19.

Levan says the turnout at Sunday’s drive was great.

"Giving blood is one way where we can do this kind of thing safely, where we are helping to provide hope, healing, and wholeness to Lexington and beyond,” says Mark Walz director of communications at St. Luke.

Walz says everyone took precautions, including temperature checks, masks and social distancing.

He says members of the church were encouraged to participate. One of these members is Stanly Durbin.

“I come to the 8:20 service, I give at 9:45, and I’m all free for the day,” Durbin says. “Anything that we can do to help our country, to help people in need, especially those fighting this pandemic in the hospital.”

Showing we have the power a difference in a fellow Kentuckian’s life, just by giving a little time.

If you’re interested in giving blood, you can make an appointment on the Kentucky Blood Center’s website.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear: Single-week record for COVID-19 cases “shattered”

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
In a news release Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 616 new cases of COVID-19.

Regional

Delays possible after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
An accident on I-75 in Laurel County could lead to delays.

Crime

Police seeking two suspects in Wise County stabbings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Two suspects are wanted following two stabbing incidents in Wise County.

Forecast

Stray chances tonight, sunshine returns for the new week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Once a few stray rain chances move through the region tonight we will be right back to those sunny and dry conditions.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen Firefighters

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Flags will be lowered in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

News

‘Rejuvenate’ holds ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Pikeville

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The spa-oriented business offers a list of services for both men and women.

News

Part of US 23 in Floyd County shutdown due to fatal crash

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
US 23 is closed currently due to a crash.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Saturday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Cases in several counties have spiked in the last week or so leaving some in the red on the state's COVID-19 incidence map.

News

Even five months late, college honors and celebrates students in unique ways

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
HCTC finds special way to honor graduates despite coronavirus pandemic.

News

Kentucky breast cancer survivors participate in virtual ‘Race for the Cure’

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Saturday, Oct. 3, was Susan G. Komen’s Annual Race for the Cure, but this year was much different. It was virtual.